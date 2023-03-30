Bodie Island Lighthouse opening next month for climbs

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service says the Bodie Island Lighthouse will open up for climbing in about four weeks.

The lighthouse is 165 feet tall and is the third oldest lighthouse on the Outer Banks.

It will open for climbing on April 26th. The park service says tickets may only be purchased on the same day of your climb and go on sale at 7:00 a.m. each day.

The current lighthouse opened in 1872 and still uses its original first order Fresnel lens.

Bodie Island may be a great alternative as the park service said the very popular Cape Hatteras Lighthouse might be closed due to restoration efforts.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.