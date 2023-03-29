Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wet, Chilly Night

Widespread Rain Overnight Followed By Cooler Air
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to be a wet night! Rain chances continue to rise as we approach midnight and will peak between 1-3 AM. Rain heads out as we go through sunrise with only a few spotty showers left. It’ll be a chilly morning. We’ll wake up to lows in the 40s.

Cooler weather continues to move in behind the rain. We can’t rule out a few upper 30s north of US 64 Thursday morning. Patchy frost isn’t out of the question along the NC/VA state line. Even as clouds fade and sunshine reappears, temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s. The 70s and 80s return as we head into the weekend.

We’ll get another front Saturday. Right now, the timing of the front and any storms along it keeps severe weather away. If the front slows down, we’ll have to watch for a few strong storms in the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning with an isolated rumble of thunder. Cooler air moves in for Sunday before we quickly warm back up early next week.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely. Low near 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Morning rain chance 20%.

Thursday

A mainly sunny sky. High 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies. High near 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday

Showers early then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. High 81F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.

