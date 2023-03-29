Tyrrell County fire remains at 48% contained

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Foresters continue to battle a huge fire burning in Tyrrell County.

The North Carolina Forest Service said late Wednesday afternoon that the Last Resort Fire remains at 48% contained.

It adjusted the size of the fire down slightly to 5,293 acres.

Seventy-two employees from the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working on bringing the fire under control.

The fire started last week when a debris burn on private land jumped containment.

State foresters say people in Plymouth, Columbia, and Belhaven can expect smoke from the fire into Thursday morning.

