Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Tyrrell County fire remains at 48% contained

The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Foresters continue to battle a huge fire burning in Tyrrell County.

The North Carolina Forest Service said late Wednesday afternoon that the Last Resort Fire remains at 48% contained.

It adjusted the size of the fire down slightly to 5,293 acres.

Seventy-two employees from the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working on bringing the fire under control.

The fire started last week when a debris burn on private land jumped containment.

State foresters say people in Plymouth, Columbia, and Belhaven can expect smoke from the fire into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

Latest News

Police want to know who this person is.
Greenville police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect
Jenny the wallaby
It’s a Zoo Life to celebrate 10 years by introducing otters
Deonte Meadows
Man gets life without parole for 2016 Duplin County murder
School Nutrition Association statewide award winners Danelle Smith, left in center, and Norma...
Lenoir County Schools staff recognized for child nutrition efforts