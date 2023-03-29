Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week: Kathryn Griffin

TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KATHRYN GRIFFIN
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Teacher of the Week is Kathryn Griffin, an elementary school teacher in Kinston.

Griffin is a 1st-grade teacher at Bank Elementary School. She has taught 1st grade for the majority of her career.

In her 21 years of teaching, Griffin says it’s not all about the academics in the classroom, it’s about the whole human.

She enjoys getting creative in the classroom and implementing as much as possible.

Kathryn Griffin's aims to bring fun and imagination to her classroom atmosphere.
Kathryn Griffin's aims to bring fun and imagination to her classroom atmosphere.(Kathryn Griffin)

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor
Ky'Waun Warner
NEW INFO: Man dead, teenager wounded in Onslow County shooting

Latest News

Pitt County program uses virtual reality to show students skilled professions
Event held at ECU to provide PPE and help people register to vote
ECU joins campuses nationwide standing to support voting
Ainsley VanBuskirk
Pitt County teachers & staff honored at awards banquet
Engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) speak with students at Pamlico Middle School.
Eastern Carolina students learn about engineering careers