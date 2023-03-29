Teacher of the Week: Kathryn Griffin

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Teacher of the Week is Kathryn Griffin, an elementary school teacher in Kinston.

Griffin is a 1st-grade teacher at Bank Elementary School. She has taught 1st grade for the majority of her career.

In her 21 years of teaching, Griffin says it’s not all about the academics in the classroom, it’s about the whole human.

She enjoys getting creative in the classroom and implementing as much as possible.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

