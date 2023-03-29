Advertise With Us
State House budget proposes more for infrastructure, double-digit raise for teachers

NC state legislature
By The Associated Press and WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WITN) -North Carolina House Republicans have unveiled a two-year spending proposal that includes sizeable raises for teachers.

The budget calls for all state employees to get a 7.5% raise over the next two years and for teachers to receive an average 10.2% raise over both years of the proposed budget.

Wednesday’s unveiling of the House budget plan comes two weeks after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper offered his own proposal. His budget called for an 18% average pay hike for teachers.

GOP leaders had dismissed it as spending too much.

Cooper’s plan seeks much higher pay raises for teachers.

Speaker Tim Moore said a recession threat warrants a more conservative spending approach.

House budget committees will consider amendments Thursday.

House floor votes are expected next week. Senate Republicans will then advance their own spending plan.

The two chambers ultimately will negotiate a final plan to present to Cooper.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

