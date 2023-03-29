Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County Health Director leaving, interim director named

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail will be leaving his position and a new interim health director has been named.

The Board of Health held a special closed session meeting Tuesday and revealed those details when they reconvened in public session.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher says Dr. Silvernail sent a notice of resignation letter but she did not say why he was stepping down.

He has been the health director for Pitt County since 2019. Prior to that he was an Associate Clinical Professor at ECU’s Division of Health Sciences and held numerous other health positions in New York.

Dr. Silvernail’s last day will be April 10th.

The Board of Health did not disclose the name of the person named interim director but is expected to do that on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Teen charged with murder after Wilson 14-year-old found dead in a ditch

Latest News

Author Terrie Lynn Birney has written a children’s book highlighting Cerebral Palsy.
ENC woman with cerebral palsy writes book to help kid with disabilities
Pitt County program uses virtual reality to show students skilled professions
Christian Bowers
Rocky Mount police seeking help finding missing person with developmental disabilities
State Senate votes to override gun bill veto, sends to House