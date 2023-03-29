Pitt County Health Director leaving, interim director named

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail will be leaving his position and a new interim health director has been named.

The Board of Health held a special closed session meeting Tuesday and revealed those details when they reconvened in public session.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher says Dr. Silvernail sent a notice of resignation letter but she did not say why he was stepping down.

He has been the health director for Pitt County since 2019. Prior to that he was an Associate Clinical Professor at ECU’s Division of Health Sciences and held numerous other health positions in New York.

Dr. Silvernail’s last day will be April 10th.

The Board of Health did not disclose the name of the person named interim director but is expected to do that on Wednesday.

