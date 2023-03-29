Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mt. Olive investigating two homicides, police don’t believe they’re connected

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) -Mt. Olive police say they’re investigating two separate homicides from this past weekend but don’t believe they are connected.

The first happened Friday night when police responded to a call of an individual lying in the roadway in the 600 block of Connor Street.

Officers found Jamal Pearsall of Mount Olive suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Then on Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Daly Boulevard where they found McKinley Mathis Jr. of Mount Olive suffering from gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they identified Clifton Leach as a suspect in Mathis’ death.

On Sunday Leach turned himself in and is charged with an open count of murder.

He is in the Wayne County jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

Latest News

ECU football supporting Rahjai Harris as he recovers from ACL surgery 1% at a time
Shad Festival queens pose for photo
Miss Grifton pageant coming up this weekend
Jenny the wallaby
It’s a Zoo Life to celebrate 10 years
Zach's First Alert Forecast 03-29-2023