Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -The mother of a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach by an officer in the east is speaking out.

Suzette Johnson and the rest of her family are demanding answers, after a Windsor police officer shot her 22-year-old daughter Ashley Cheri.

Police say around 10:45 on Monday morning, they were called to Cashie apartment complex for a criminal trespasser. The suspect was Cheri, who according to police was wielding a knife and an officer shot her in the stomach.

Johnson says her daughter was visiting her father when an officer approached her while she was carrying a butter knife and she dropped it while attempting to run away from them.

“When she shot her she didn’t have a knife. She didn’t have anything in her hand,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the reason Cheri ran away was due to prior experience with Windsor police a few years ago that left her with a black eye.

Following the shooting, Cheri was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center where she is still recovering.

“She has extensive internal injury that required surgery. The bullet is still in her body and she is currently still in the ICU.

While Cheri continues her road to recovery, Johnson hopes the Windsor Police Department releases body camera footage.

The SBI is investigating the shooting and the officer who shot Cheri has been placed on administrative leave.

