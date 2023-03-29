More details released on officer-involved shooting in Windsor

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Windsor police have released more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting.

Family members say Ashley Cheri was shot in the stomach as she was trying to visit her father who lives at Cashie Apartments.

In a news release, police said around 10:45 a.m. they were called to the apartment complex for a criminal trespasser. They say the officer encountered a 22-year-old woman who had a knife.

Police said the officer fired a single shot, hitting the woman.

Cheri’s family said she was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting while the officer has been placed on administrative leave which is common practice in officer-involved shootings.

