Miss Grifton pageant to kick off Shad Festival

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - On April 1, 2023, young ladies will take the stage to compete in the Miss Grifton Scholarship Pageant.

The event is part of the 51st Annual Shad Festival from April 13 - April 16.

Contestants must be between the ages of 14 through 18, unmarried and without children.

Participants must also be a Grifton resident within the voting district and be a reputable role model.

The contestants will be scored on essay, interview, casual wear, onstage question and evening gown.

Winners will receive a $500 scholarship.

