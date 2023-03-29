Miss Grifton pageant to kick off Shad Festival
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - On April 1, 2023, young ladies will take the stage to compete in the Miss Grifton Scholarship Pageant.
The event is part of the 51st Annual Shad Festival from April 13 - April 16.
Contestants must be between the ages of 14 through 18, unmarried and without children.
Participants must also be a Grifton resident within the voting district and be a reputable role model.
The contestants will be scored on essay, interview, casual wear, onstage question and evening gown.
Winners will receive a $500 scholarship.
For more information, go to their website.
