LGBTQ+ group holds rally on front lawn of General Assembly building

(fullerton observer)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An advocacy group here in the east is holding an event focused on equality.

Equality North Carolina is holding an advocacy day at the North Carolina General Assembly with the purpose of supporting the introduction of LGBTQ+ inclusive policies by legislators and urging them to oppose bills that are harmful to that community.

Several leaders within the LGBTQ+ communities will be present to give remarks and hold a rally for supporters. The event is at 10:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the general assembly building.

