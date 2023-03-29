Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Schools staff recognized for child nutrition efforts

School Nutrition Association statewide award winners Danelle Smith, left in center, and Norma...
School Nutrition Association statewide award winners Danelle Smith, left in center, and Norma Smith, right in center, were honored by the Lenoir County Board of Education on Monday night and received certificates from board chair Bruce Hill, left, and Superintendent Brent Williams. Danelle Smith, LCPS Child Nutrition director since 2016, has been named the North Carolina School Nutrition Association Director of the Year; and Norma Smith, school nutrition assistant at Moss Hill Elementary School, is the North Carolina School Nutrition Association Assistant of the Year.(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two staff members from Lenoir County Schools have received statewide honors for their child nutrition efforts.

Danelle Smith and Norma Smith will be honored at the School Nutrition Association summer state conference in Greensboro.

Danielle Smith has been the school system’s child nutrition director since 2016 and was named the association’s director of the year. She and her three staff members supervise 85 child nutrition workers across 17 schools.

“Our goal is to feed every child every day a great breakfast and lunch, but one of my goals is for our employees to be happy at work,” Danielle Smith said. “I’ve always insisted on having a good work environment.”

Danielle Smith then nominated Norma Smith, the assistant manager at the Moss Hill cafeteria, for the assistant of the year. She had been a member of the child nutrition staff since April 2017.

“I was really shocked. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” she said. “I knew I had worked hard and had really gotten out of my comfort zone, but I was really not expecting this.”

As state winners, both are candidates for the national awards.

