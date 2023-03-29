It’s a Zoo Life to celebrate 10 years by introducing otters

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina zoo is celebrating 10 years of being open by introducing new otters.

The celebration will include music, face painting food, and bounce castles and is on April 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors can also see view their new Asian otters.

Entry is $10 and can be paid online or at the gate.

You can also book tours at any time to see their wide array of critters.

Their address is 4313 NC-42 Macclesfield, NC 27852.

To preview the celebration, an albino wallaby named Jenny stopped by ENC at Three.

