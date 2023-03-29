Greenville police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday on Lincoln Drive. Officers say a 21-year-old man had a gunshot graze to his back. He was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center.

Police have already charged Amauru Tyson in the case, but need to identify a second man who was caught on surveillance camera leaving the area.

If you know the man, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

