Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect

Police want to know who this person is.
Police want to know who this person is.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday on Lincoln Drive. Officers say a 21-year-old man had a gunshot graze to his back. He was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center.

Police have already charged Amauru Tyson in the case, but need to identify a second man who was caught on surveillance camera leaving the area.

If you know the man, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

Latest News

The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
Tyrrell County fire remains at 48% contained
Jenny the wallaby
It’s a Zoo Life to celebrate 10 years by introducing otters
Deonte Meadows
Man gets life without parole for 2016 Duplin County murder
School Nutrition Association statewide award winners Danelle Smith, left in center, and Norma...
Lenoir County Schools staff recognized for child nutrition efforts