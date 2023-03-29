Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car

Troopers linked the suspect to the alleged luring through video surveillance and took him into custody. (WPXI, PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man is behind bars for allegedly luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her bike.

Keith Lilliock was reportedly working at a Dollar General in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, when police say he lured an 11-year-old girl. It was around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when Lilliock allegedly told the girl, who had been riding her bike, that he would drive her wherever she wanted after he closed the store that night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The criminal complaint says Lilliock told the 11-year-old to wait at a nearby gas station until then.

Once the victim was in the car, she told troopers that Lilliock touched her left leg and rubbed her inner thigh before he put his hand on her stomach under her shirt. She told police this happened until she asked to be taken to a friend’s house.

The girl’s grandmother reported her missing to state police. Authorities were able to find the 11-year-old by pinging her iPad to a location on Dell Way, where they were able to get her to safety.

Troopers were able to link Lilliock to the alleged luring through video surveillance. Police took him into custody at his second job at Online Stores.

When questioned by police, Lilliock said he told the 11-year-old that she could warm up in his car, and he drove her to his house so he could get $20 for gas and laundry.

Lilliock is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor
Ky'Waun Warner
NEW INFO: Man dead, teenager wounded in Onslow County shooting

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine; Cooler and breezy
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
First Alert for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
LGBTQ+ group holds rally on front lawn of General Assembly building
Troopers linked the suspect to the alleged luring through video surveillance and took him into...
Man arrested after allegedly luring 11-year-old girl into his car