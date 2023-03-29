Advertise With Us
Former Jacksonville star Todd-Williams completes transfer from UNC to Ole Miss

Former Cardinals star shared about transfer on social media
North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during...
North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during a women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament hosted in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, March 21, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Jacksonville star Kennedy Todd-Williams completed her transfer from the UNC women’s basketball team as she announced her commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon.

Todd-Williams was the Tar Heels second leading scorer this season with 13.4 points per game in 33 games started. She was UNC’s third leading rebounder with 5.4 per game. She just completed her junior season at UNC. The Heels made the NCAA tournament and fell in the second round.

Kennedy announced her decision to enter the transfer portal just last week on social media.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

