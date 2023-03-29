Former ECU star Burleson makes St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Alec Burleson has made the St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster.

Congrats to our very own @alecburleson9 on making the @Cardinals Opening Day roster!🤟🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/4V2pfLfNTZ — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 29, 2023

The Cardinals website says, “Burleson came on strong late in camp and finished with six doubles and a home run to make the roster.” They have him listed as a bench/utility player.

Burleson made his big league debut last season with St. Louis. He hit .188 with a homer and three RBI in 48 at bats late in the season. He hit .276 with a homer, eight RBI and eight runs in the spring. Alec collected 16 hits in 58 at bats.

The Cardinals open at home on Thursday against Toronto at 3:10 PM.

