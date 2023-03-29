Former ECU star Burleson makes St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Alec Burleson has made the St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster.
The Cardinals website says, “Burleson came on strong late in camp and finished with six doubles and a home run to make the roster.” They have him listed as a bench/utility player.
Burleson made his big league debut last season with St. Louis. He hit .188 with a homer and three RBI in 48 at bats late in the season. He hit .276 with a homer, eight RBI and eight runs in the spring. Alec collected 16 hits in 58 at bats.
The Cardinals open at home on Thursday against Toronto at 3:10 PM.
