Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Former ECU star Burleson makes St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster

“Burleson came on strong late in camp”
Alec Burleson ECU Baseball player makes pro debut
Alec Burleson ECU Baseball player makes pro debut(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Alec Burleson has made the St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster.

The Cardinals website says, “Burleson came on strong late in camp and finished with six doubles and a home run to make the roster.” They have him listed as a bench/utility player.

Burleson solo homer in spring training

Burleson made his big league debut last season with St. Louis. He hit .188 with a homer and three RBI in 48 at bats late in the season. He hit .276 with a homer, eight RBI and eight runs in the spring. Alec collected 16 hits in 58 at bats.

The Cardinals open at home on Thursday against Toronto at 3:10 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

Latest News

North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during...
Former Jacksonville star Todd-Williams completes transfer from UNC to Ole Miss
Rahjai Harris ECU running back
ECU football supporting Rahjai Harris as he recovers from ACL surgery 1% at a time
ECU football pro day
ECU head football coach Mike Houston pleased with performance and scout turnout on Pro Day
UNCW topped #8 ECU 9-3 in a mid-week baseball game.
8th ranked ECU baseball falls to UNCW in mid-week home game