Family: Onslow County man missing

Onslow County deputies are asking for help in locating Clyde Pettis Jr. who was reported...
Onslow County deputies are asking for help in locating Clyde Pettis Jr. who was reported missing by his family on March 27.(Onslow County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s department is asking for your help to locate a missing person.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Clyde Pettis, Jr. was reported missing by his family on March 27th after not hearing from him for several days. According to the Sheriff’s office, the last time Pettis was seen or heard from was on March 14th when police in Holly Springs pulled his car over around 6:15 pm.

Pettis was wearing a peach-colored shirt, khaki pants, and brown dress shoes. He was driving a silver 2003 Acura and has tattoos of teardrops on his right cheek.

Anyone with information about Pettis’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.

