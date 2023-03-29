Advertise With Us
ENC woman with cerebral palsy writes book to help kid with disabilities

Author Terrie Lynn Birney has written a children’s book highlighting Cerebral Palsy.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A woman in the east is inspiring children with disabilities with a new book.

Terrie Lynn Birney has cerebral palsy and despite her disability, she’s defying the odds.

Birney wrote a children’s book, “The Magical Hair Bows”. It’s a fairy tale story of a young child who has cerebral palsy and her adventures with her friend and her puppy.

Birney is holding a signing for her children’s book in Newport this Saturday at the Newport Pig Cooking contest.

She’s written other pieces of literature that were included in other short story books but says this will be her first independent book signing.

Birney says, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do anything because you can do anything that you set your mind to, have to follow your dreams because dreams do come true.”

Birney says her next goal is to develop an organization to better network with people in the east battling cerebral palsy.

