ECU head football coach Mike Houston pleased with performance and scout turnout on Pro Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football pro day Tuesday on campus. 14 pirates trying to raise their NFL stock with strong drills.

Keaton Mitchell told us he is hearing from teams he could go from the third to the fifth round in the draft. CJ Johnson has heard fifth to seventh round he told us.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers felt really good about his throwing performance and has added distance working with pro quarterback trainers.

Head coach Mike Houston spoke about how far pro day has come thanks to the growth of the program.

“I thought they all looked good. You can tell they all have been training and prepared for today. Excited about the turnout we had from the scouts. 31 of the 32 NFL teams here. Can’t figure out where that one team was they were a bunch of idiots. CFL had teams here, XFL had teams here,” says coach Houston, “A great opportunity for our guys to have a lot of eyes on them and showcase their abilities. Kind of makes you a little sick to your stomach because they are not here anymore but its ok. It’s life. People graduate and move on and all that but just excited for those guys.”

