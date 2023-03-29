ECU football supporting Rahjai Harris as he recovers from ACL surgery 1% at a time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is in the middle of spring practice. The running backs have been the story this week after the scrimmage on Saturday. One who didn’t play, might be the biggest story of the season though. Rahjai Harris is trying to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last year. If he can come back, it could be a huge difference for the Pirates.

“We have a very, very strong position room there,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Get Rahjai healthy, that could be the strength of our offense.”

“They look at me as a leader, even though I’m not even out there,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “Me going to practice, it was kind of hard at first. I took a week or two off when I first got injured. Just being out there with my brothers I just let go of everything. I don’t think about anything outside the field.”

Rahjai Harris has clearly demonstrated his presence on the field. Before getting hurt last fall, Harris had nearly 250 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns, with 71 yards receiving and a touchdown, in just 5 games.

“Our kids they care about him. So, they respond to him. For him it’s extremely healthy mentally to be out there and be engaged,” says Houston, “Because going through an ACL surgery and rehab, that’s the toughest part. The physical part is tough but not near as tough as the mental part.”

It’s been a tough time for the nearly always smiling Harris not being able to contribute with his play. Watching his team achieve major successes he worked hard to be part of.

“A lot of people see it from the outside. Well I’m in the locker room. I can see it from the sideline but I’m not actually in the play,” says Harris, “I miss it man. I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t, I miss it man. It’s all a part of the process.”

He is close now and getting closer every day. Like his motto, 1% at a time.

“You just gotta live by it. You can’t tweet it and then not be about it. I’m not playing physically but I am still out there mentally, I’m still locking in, learning plays, learning position,” says Harris, “I am building. That’s making me happy. I’m out there running, sprinting and just thinking about getting back man. Next couple months. I’m getting there.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.