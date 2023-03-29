Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU football holds Pro Day, locals hoping to raise stock

Ahlers, Johnson cherish final Conley Connection on campus
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL draft is about a month away. There are plenty of ECU football players hoping to get the shot to play in the League. They had pro day Tuesday morning on campus with 31 NFL scouts on hand to watch.

A huge chance for all the Pirates but special for a trio of guys from the east. The Conley Connection Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson had one last chance to play catch with plenty riding on it.

“It’s just a dream come true honestly,” says former ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson, “Sadly this is our last time we will probably be throwing together but it was a blessing.”

For the former Vikings turned Pirates it meant a lot and even invited their high school coach Nate Conner to be part of pro day.

“Before I was training for the draft, or with QB Country you know pro guys, those were the guys that helped me get where I was at,” says former ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “So I wanted to bring them along and show appreciation to them.”

Shaundre Mims went from West Craven to star at Charleston Southern before transferring to ECU for last season. A chance to shine he might not have otherwise gotten.

“Coming over to ECU was a big part. They tried to say FCS wasn’t as good,” says former ECU defensive lineman Shaundre Mims, “So here playing on a bigger stage and showing I could do the same thing at a small school I can do here.”

The highest expectations for the Pirates are for star running back Keaton Mitchell. He rans some of the drills, returned punts and caught passes. He shared what he is hearing.

“Third through fifth (rounds of the draft). I’m trying to get 2nd round, I like 2nd round. Like I said we’ll see what they say after seeing me catch punts,” says former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Teen charged with murder after Wilson 14-year-old found dead in a ditch

Latest News

ECU Pro Day
ECU Pro Day
Sports Spotlight Madi Hall Bear Grass Charter senior softball player
Sports Spotlight - Bear Grass Charter’s Hall has historic week with two grand slams in one game
North Lenoir, Bertie announce new football coaches
Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list
Former Farmville Central star Smith declares for NBA Draft