ECU football holds Pro Day, locals hoping to raise stock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL draft is about a month away. There are plenty of ECU football players hoping to get the shot to play in the League. They had pro day Tuesday morning on campus with 31 NFL scouts on hand to watch.

A huge chance for all the Pirates but special for a trio of guys from the east. The Conley Connection Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson had one last chance to play catch with plenty riding on it.

“It’s just a dream come true honestly,” says former ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson, “Sadly this is our last time we will probably be throwing together but it was a blessing.”

For the former Vikings turned Pirates it meant a lot and even invited their high school coach Nate Conner to be part of pro day.

“Before I was training for the draft, or with QB Country you know pro guys, those were the guys that helped me get where I was at,” says former ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “So I wanted to bring them along and show appreciation to them.”

Shaundre Mims went from West Craven to star at Charleston Southern before transferring to ECU for last season. A chance to shine he might not have otherwise gotten.

“Coming over to ECU was a big part. They tried to say FCS wasn’t as good,” says former ECU defensive lineman Shaundre Mims, “So here playing on a bigger stage and showing I could do the same thing at a small school I can do here.”

The highest expectations for the Pirates are for star running back Keaton Mitchell. He rans some of the drills, returned punts and caught passes. He shared what he is hearing.

“Third through fifth (rounds of the draft). I’m trying to get 2nd round, I like 2nd round. Like I said we’ll see what they say after seeing me catch punts,” says former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

