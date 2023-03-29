Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon pawned four guns in Greenville

Tammy Delsanto
Tammy Delsanto(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman with a criminal record is back in jail after deputies say she pawned four guns at a pawn shop earlier this month.

Tammy Delsanto has been charged with four counts of possession of firearm by a felon and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Deputies say the 47-year-old Washington woman pawned the guns on March 7th.

Delsanto has a criminal record dating back to 1996 for various crimes including credit card theft, worthless checks, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

The woman was taken into custody by Beaufort County deputies on Wednesday and jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.

