Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Aulander man charged in 2021 Pitt County rape

Domonquie Whitehead
Domonquie Whitehead(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Aulander man has been charged in a rape that happened two years ago in Pitt County.

Pitt County deputies on Tuesday arrested Domonquie Whitehead with two counts of second degree rape.

Deputies said evidence in the 2021 crime was originally submitted to the North Carolina Crime Lab in April of 2021 and those results just came back this month.

Whitehead was jailed on a $400,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
The shooting happened at this apartment complex.
Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor
Ky'Waun Warner
NEW INFO: Man dead, teenager wounded in Onslow County shooting

Latest News

Pitt County health director leaving, interim director named
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
She enjoys getting creative in the classroom and implementing as much as possible.
Teacher of the Week: Kathryn Griffin