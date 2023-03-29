Aulander man charged in 2021 Pitt County rape

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Aulander man has been charged in a rape that happened two years ago in Pitt County.

Pitt County deputies on Tuesday arrested Domonquie Whitehead with two counts of second degree rape.

Deputies said evidence in the 2021 crime was originally submitted to the North Carolina Crime Lab in April of 2021 and those results just came back this month.

Whitehead was jailed on a $400,000 secured bond.

