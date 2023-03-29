8th ranked ECU baseball falls to UNCW in mid-week home game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 8th ranked ECU baseball team lost at home for just the second time this season falling to UNCW 9-3.

The Seahawks also won a mid-week game in Wilmington a few weeks ago.

“They got some work, they have been wanting the ball and they weren’t good enough tonight so be careful what you ask for. A lot of guys got out there and weren’t good enough. So, thats the end of that,” says ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, “We didn’t play good enough defense, didn’t swing the bats good enough, didn’t pitch good enough and if you don’t do that you are not going to win.”

ECU got in an early hole but were able to tie things up in the 3rd. Lane Hoover put one in play and the throw got away at third scoring Carter Cunningham. Then Ryan McCrystal sacrificed in Alec Makarewicz to make it 2-2.

UNC Wilmington hit three home runs in the game. Tanner Thatch hit a two-run shot in the fourth to put them up for good 4-2.

Pirates got down 7-2 before Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a huge solo home run to center to make it 7-3 in the 7th but not enough Tuesday night.

The Pirates drop to 17-2 at home and 19-6 overall. They open conference play at Houston this weekend.

