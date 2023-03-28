Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating yet another officer-involved shooting here in Eastern Carolina, the second within the past three days.

Windsor police said the shooting happened at Cashie Apartments, a housing complex on Sterlingworth Street for senior citizens.

Police would not release any details of what happened, saying that a press release would be sent out today.

A family member tells WITN that Ashley Cheri, 22, was shot in the stomach while trying to visit her father and that the shooting happened on the first floor of the complex.

On Saturday, Lenoir County deputies shot and killed a man after they said he came at them with a gun.

