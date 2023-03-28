Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Update: Family identifies 22-year-old shot by officer in Windsor

SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating yet another officer-involved shooting here in Eastern Carolina, the second within the past three days.

Windsor police said the shooting happened at Cashie Apartments, a housing complex on Sterlingworth Street for senior citizens.

Police would not release any details of what happened, saying that a press release would be sent out today.

A family member tells WITN that Ashley Cheri, 22, was shot in the stomach while trying to visit her father and that the shooting happened on the first floor of the complex.

On Saturday, Lenoir County deputies shot and killed a man after they said he came at them with a gun.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

Latest News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore to rent apartments and homes
Healthy Habits
Healthy Habits
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Tuesday; Rain coming after sunset
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023