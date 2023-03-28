Advertise With Us
Sports Spotlight - Bear Grass Charter’s Hall has historic week with two grand slams in one game

Pitt Community College commit joined a handful of players to do it.
Sports Spotlight Madi Hall Bear Grass Charter senior softball player
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter softball is coming off a trip to the state finals and well on their way to another great season. Senior captain Madi Hall is right in the middle of all of it.

She joined the history books this week with a game most have never even dreamed of. We feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I used to sit on the bleachers and on the field and tell them what to do cause I thought I knew everything,” says Bear Grass Charter senior Madi Hall.

Bear Grass Charter senior Madi Hall is nine years younger than her sister. She’s been at the diamond since for as long as she can remember.

“One of the main parts of my childhood I enjoyed was watching my sister play those games,” says Hall, “and I could learn from those games. My softball IQ got better.”

Lesson’s learned by the young Hall has led to four years starting on varsity for the Bears.

“Very good at the plate hitting, very good on the bases running, just a very good overall softball player,” says Bear Grass Charter head coach Danny Webb, “Every coach would love to have her on their team.”

It’s been an amazing few seasons for the Bears. They finished as region runner-up two years ago and state runner-up last season.

“That was probably the highlight of my whole career is being able to play with my friends at that high stake of level,” says Hall.

At least the highlight until this week. Madi had a career day against Hatteras delivering two triples and hit two grand slams in one game.

“After I hit the second, I rounded first you can see my cover my mouth with my hand,” says Hall, “Like the opportunity I would get to hit two grand slams in one game I was mind blown by that.”

“I went and checked the record book there’s 7-8 girls who has had two grand slams in a game. Only one has had three,” says Webb, “She’s definitely got her name in the record books.”

Hall is signed to follow in her sisters footsteps for college athletics too. She signed with Pitt Community College to play softball and volleyball for the Bulldogs.

“It’s kind of a real deal for me because my sister played at Pitt too,” says Hall, “Me having the opportunity to go to Pitt is great that I could follow my sister too.”

