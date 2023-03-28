Smoke from Tyrrell County fire pushing southwest

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke from that big fire burning in Tyrrell County is being pushed to the southwest.

Pockets of smoke were seen as far south as Lenoir County early this morning.

The Last Resort Fire remains at 45% contained with 5,200 acres charred. The North Carolina Forest Service said the fire was caused by a debris burn that jumped containment lines.

Meteorologists say winds will be between 5 to 10 miles per hour this afternoon, but the heat from the fire could push gusts to 20 to 25 miles per hour. They say winds will pick up Wednesday, blowing the heaviest smoke over Beaufort, Hyde, Pamlico, Craven, Jones, Carteret, and Onslow counties.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.