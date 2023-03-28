Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount police seeking help finding missing person with developmental disabilities

Christian Bowers
Christian Bowers(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police are hoping you’ll be able to help them locate a missing person who has developmental disabilities.

They say 33-year-old Christian Bowers was last seen at 117 Habersham Court in Rocky Mount around 3:00 p.m. wearing a black jacket, green camo pants and black shoes.

He also wears black frame glasses.

Anyone with information can call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1528.

