Retired Beaufort police chief passes away at 90

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers along the Crystal Coast are mourning the loss of a retired police chief.

Marvin Knox, who served as Beaufort’s police chief from 1973 to 1989, passed away on Sunday.

Before his law enforcement career, the 90-year-old Knox was a Marine for over 20 years, achieving the rank of gunnery sergeant.

Knox started with the Beaufort Police Department in 1969 and after stepping down as chief in 1989 continued with them until 2011.

“He maintained a deep connection to the officers and agency since his retirement,” said Police Chief Paul Burdette. “He would often stop in to talk and socialize with staff since my arrival in 2015. His memory permeates our past and he will be missed.”

Knox’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort.

