Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Retired Beaufort police chief passes away at 90

Marvin Knox
Marvin Knox(Beaufort police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers along the Crystal Coast are mourning the loss of a retired police chief.

Marvin Knox, who served as Beaufort’s police chief from 1973 to 1989, passed away on Sunday.

Before his law enforcement career, the 90-year-old Knox was a Marine for over 20 years, achieving the rank of gunnery sergeant.

Knox started with the Beaufort Police Department in 1969 and after stepping down as chief in 1989 continued with them until 2011.

“He maintained a deep connection to the officers and agency since his retirement,” said Police Chief Paul Burdette. “He would often stop in to talk and socialize with staff since my arrival in 2015. His memory permeates our past and he will be missed.”

Knox’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

Latest News

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Christian Cruz
Newport man wanted for attempted murder arrested after chase in Iredell & Catawba counties
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking
Cape Hatteras National Seashore to rent apartments and homes