Private schools look at safety protocols after Nashville shooting.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Security footage from the Covenant School in Nashville shows how easily the school shooter was able to enter. It also makes some question if every school should have bulletproof glass.

“When you talk about bulletproof glass, what you’re talking about is hardening the target, and I think what we need to do is we need to look at each school as independent of the other,” said Michael Yaniero, Jacksonville Police Chief.

While the administration director at Trinity Christian School in Greenville said they did look into adding it, right now, it is just too expensive, but they are actively re-evaluating their protocols in other ways.

“So we’re doing shooter drills on a regular basis at the school and at the daycare here, and actually, last month when we did our last one, we had a member of law enforcement come on campus and kind of run through the drill with us and see were there any weaknesses,” said Furlough.

Furlough said they prepare the best they can by making sure they stay up to date with protocols while adding extra measures from law enforcement.

“We also have them come do walk-throughs in the hallways on a regular basis and drive-throughs in the parking lot. Sometimes, they even park their vehicles on campus just to be a presence and to deter anyone from doing something that they shouldn’t,” said Furlough.

According to Yanerio, communication between schools and law enforcement is one of the most important aspects of school safety.

“We talk to them about those active shooter drills and what our response would be and discuss some of the things the same things we do at the public schools because, again it doesn’t matter if it’s public or private school; all those children are most the most precious resource,” said Yaniero.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.