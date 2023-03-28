President Biden to visit Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden will be in our state today at an event in the triangle.

The trip to Durham will kick off the Investing in America Tour. Biden will visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer.

The tour’s purpose is to allow the president to speak on how his investing in America’s agenda has led to the strongest job growth in American history.

Governor Roy Cooper will also be in attendance for the event.

It takes place today at 11 a.m.

