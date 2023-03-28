Police said man wanted in triple shooting ‘armed and dangerous’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount say a man who they say is armed and dangerous is now wanted for this weekend’s shooting that injured three people.

Brandan Bryant has warrants out for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Northeast Main Street where a large fight broke out as nightclubs were letting out.

Police said they found Amiya Taylor, 19, Dynasty Brown, 41, and Isiah Purvis, 29, with gunshot wounds.

The three were taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment, while Brown was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said as the fight was happening, Brown began fighting with Bryant. They said Bryant later had a handgun, approached Brown, and fired multiple shots from close range.

Police said additional shots were fired by others, striking Purvis and Tucker.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bryant should immediately call 911.

