Pitt County program uses virtual reality to show students skilled professions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An event in the east will allow students to get hands-on experience in different career fields.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will welcome The Be Pro, Be Proud event Tuesday and Wednesday at Pitt Community College.

The program uses two custom-built trailers equipped with virtual reality technology to let students get hands-on experience with skilled professions.

The program aims to change perspectives on technical careers and address labor shortages in those fields. It takes place today in the G. Henry Leslie building parking lot.

