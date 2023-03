WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man won big with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Tommy Gurganus bought a $5 scratch-off and won $200,000.

The Onslow County native bought his ticket from the Murphy USA gas station on N.C. 41 South in Wallace.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Gurganus took home $142,501.

