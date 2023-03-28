Advertise With Us
North Lenoir, Bertie announce new football coaches

Dale, Wesson take over as head coach for local schools
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Lenoir and Bertie high announced new head football coaches this week.

The Hawks will be led by Larry Dale. This will be his 17th year coaching high school football, sixth as head coach. He was the head coach at Washington County last season. The Hawks are coming off a 1-9 season.

North Lenoir football coach

Bertie also announced their next head football coach will be Darrius Wesson. He was formerly a player for the Falcons.

Bertie football coach

He went on to play college for Elizabeth City State. Bertie went 4-7 last fall.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

