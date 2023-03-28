North Lenoir, Bertie announce new football coaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Lenoir and Bertie high announced new head football coaches this week.

The Hawks will be led by Larry Dale. This will be his 17th year coaching high school football, sixth as head coach. He was the head coach at Washington County last season. The Hawks are coming off a 1-9 season.

Bertie also announced their next head football coach will be Darrius Wesson. He was formerly a player for the Falcons.

He went on to play college for Elizabeth City State. Bertie went 4-7 last fall.

