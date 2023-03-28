Advertise With Us
North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston celebrates a decade of service

The veterans' nursing home has been open for a decade(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -It was a packed room in Kinston Monday afternoon as people came together in celebration of the city’s North Carolina State Veterans Home 10th anniversary.

Longtime employees like Latasha Brown say, “We love our Veterans in Eastern North Carolina because Veterans are the most deserved citizens of our country,” she said.

The facility has been serving Veterans in the east since 2013. Many would say the longevity is because of loyal staff members like Cahinell Bright, Linda Cole, and Brown.

All three women have worked for the nursing home since day one, which is why they were honored along with seven others during the ceremony.

Despite a decade of success, Cole says the pandemic was by far the toughest time the nursing home has ever seen.

“We did have a rough patch through COVID, but we all worked together as a team,” Cole said. “The Veterans worked together with us and we survived.”

According to the facility, only one Veteran died from COVID and Bright believes that’s because of the team-oriented staff they have.

“We all step in when we’re needed,” Bright said. “We do whatever we have to do in order to take care of the Veterans. We love what we do here.”

A special room was dedicated to longtime State Representative George Graham for his contributions to the nursing home.

Graham’s advocacy gave Veterans like James “Buttercup” Arnold a safe place to stay.

The 97-year-old WWII Veteran has only lived at the nursing home for a few months but says the love there is special.

“Everybody treats me nice,” Arnold said. “Oh yeah, it’s alright out here.”

The nursing home says it looks forward to 10 more years of service.

