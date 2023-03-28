Advertise With Us
New owner of Tisdale House details his plans

Free house has yet to sell.
Free house has yet to sell.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The new owner of a historic property in the east has revealed his plans for the house.

Daniel Tower is the new owner of the old Tisdale House in New Bern.

Tower is a lawyer and won the bid to receive the home from the City of New Bern.

He says he has a background in restoring historic houses and says he spent several years doing historic renovations on homes in Raleigh.

Tower plans to relocate the home to the corner of Rhem Avenue and First Street in New Bern.

Footing permits were approved for the foundation structure at the new location last week.

Tower says he plans to make the house his new home instead of opening it to the public. He says you can’t beat the architecture in homes like these. “These older houses a house like this you know when you have the big ceilings and the big spaces and the big staircases it’s very stylish and there’s some really unique features in the house you know the number of the walls and inside are curved instead of you know coming in a 90-degree angle and you know it’s sort of got the grand staircase and just a lot of features that you don’t see anymore.

Tower says they plan to make the home bilateral and extend the porch completely around the house. He says he expects the house to be moved to its new location by the end of April.

