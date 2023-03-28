NEW INFO: Man dead, teenager wounded in Onslow County shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released more information on a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Onslow County.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says 20-year-old Kywaun Warner was killed, while a 16-year-old boy who was also hit by gunfire is expected to recover.

Deputies say they were called around 1:40 a.m. Monday to Hunting Green Drive, that’s off Gum Branch Road outside of Jacksonville.

Thomas said both victims were in the front yard of the home when they were shot. A vehicle still parked in front of the home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The sheriff said the 16-year-old lived at the home, while Warner lived there some of the time.

Deputies are reviewing security cameras from neighbors with hopes they can gain valuable information on the shooting.

No one has been charged with the shooting and deputies don’t have a motive.

Warner had pending felony marijuana and other drug charges in Pender County.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or residents in the area with suspicious activity on surveillance footage should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

