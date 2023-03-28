Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NEW INFO: Man dead, teenager wounded in Onslow County shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released more information on a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Onslow County.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says 20-year-old Kywaun Warner was killed, while a 16-year-old boy who was also hit by gunfire is expected to recover.

Deputies say they were called around 1:40 a.m. Monday to Hunting Green Drive, that’s off Gum Branch Road outside of Jacksonville.

Thomas said both victims were in the front yard of the home when they were shot. A vehicle still parked in front of the home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The sheriff said the 16-year-old lived at the home, while Warner lived there some of the time.

Deputies are reviewing security cameras from neighbors with hopes they can gain valuable information on the shooting.

No one has been charged with the shooting and deputies don’t have a motive.

Warner had pending felony marijuana and other drug charges in Pender County.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or residents in the area with suspicious activity on surveillance footage should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

Latest News

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
One dead, another seriously wounded in Onslow County shooting
Marvin Knox
Retired Beaufort police chief passes away at 90
Christian Cruz
Newport man wanted for attempted murder arrested after chase in Iredell & Catawba counties