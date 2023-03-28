Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to help Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can help eastern Carolinian children in need while also enjoying your favorite sub this Wednesday.

To round out their Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s is giving 100% of all sales on Wednesday, March 29 to charities.

Here in our state, 17 Jersey Mike’s locations have chosen James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital as their charity.

Representatives stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to preview the promotion.

Those funds go straight toward funding everything from life-saving equipment to diversionary items for kids. All will go toward sick and injured children in the east.

To date, local Jersey Mike’s stores have raised $563,281.78.

Encourage your friends and loved ones to head to Jersey Mike’s Wednesday. You can order in store or ahead on the app if you want to save time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.