Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to help Maynard Children’s Hospital

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to help Maynard Children’s Hospital
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can help eastern Carolinian children in need while also enjoying your favorite sub this Wednesday.

To round out their Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s is giving 100% of all sales on Wednesday, March 29 to charities.

Here in our state, 17 Jersey Mike’s locations have chosen James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital as their charity.

Representatives stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to preview the promotion.

Those funds go straight toward funding everything from life-saving equipment to diversionary items for kids. All will go toward sick and injured children in the east.

To date, local Jersey Mike’s stores have raised $563,281.78.

Encourage your friends and loved ones to head to Jersey Mike’s Wednesday. You can order in store or ahead on the app if you want to save time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

Latest News

Christian Bowers
Rocky Mount police seeking help finding missing person with developmental disabilities
State Senate votes to override gun bill veto, sends to House
Revived North Carolina sports wagering bill wins big House vote
Private schools in Eastern Carolina evaluate safety protocol after Nashville shooting.
Private schools look at safety protocols after Nashville shooting.
ECU Health President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Floyd, responds to NC Medicaid expansion
ECU Health Medical Center responds to the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina