Former Farmville Central star Smith declares for NBA Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith announced Tuesday afternoon he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Smith declared last year as well. He went through the process and opted to return for his sophomore season at NC State. Smith led the Wolfpack in scoring with 17.9 points per game and averaged about four rebounds and four assists. He started in 34 games.

Smith’s former Farmville Central teammate Justin Wright announced he would transfer from NC Central recently after leading them in scoring with 16.1 points and also had about 5 rebounds per game.

He announced he had completed his transfer on Monday.

LA you ready 👀🔥 ? COMMITTED!! Let’s Work ! pic.twitter.com/XZHeqgzBo5 — Justin Wright (@Jgetabuck24) March 27, 2023

He will head to Loyola-Marymount in California. He just completed his junior season at NC Central.

