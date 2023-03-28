ECU joins campuses nationwide standing to support voting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University joins 250 other campuses as a Voter Friendly Campus through 2024.

The Voter Friendly Campus designation labels and recognizes ECU’s efforts to help students overcome barriers in participating in the political process. ECU will continue to educate its students and support voter turnout in the future.

The university says its Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will continue to offer voter registration and other engagement opportunities for students. These opportunities will include a Citizen U workshop, a civility program called Dinner and Discourse, and the Alternative Break Experience with a civic engagement focus.

“We are so excited to receive this recognition for our work at ECU,” said Dr. Dennis McCunney, intercultural affairs director. “This is a product of a team effort — from community partners like the Pitt County Board of Elections to our student democracy leaders to our professional staff and senior campus leaders. At ECU, our entire campus community is deeply committed to working together to strengthen our democracy and remember that we have a shared future. This recognition is only one step along that critically important journey.”

Institutions designated as Voter Friendly Campuses are a wide nonpartisan representation of two-year, four-year, rural, urban, and private campuses across the nation. They collectively serve more than 3.5 million students.

