Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU joins campuses nationwide standing to support voting

Event held at ECU to provide PPE and help people register to vote
Event held at ECU to provide PPE and help people register to vote(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University joins 250 other campuses as a Voter Friendly Campus through 2024.

The Voter Friendly Campus designation labels and recognizes ECU’s efforts to help students overcome barriers in participating in the political process. ECU will continue to educate its students and support voter turnout in the future.

The university says its Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will continue to offer voter registration and other engagement opportunities for students. These opportunities will include a Citizen U workshop, a civility program called Dinner and Discourse, and the Alternative Break Experience with a civic engagement focus.

“We are so excited to receive this recognition for our work at ECU,” said Dr. Dennis McCunney, intercultural affairs director. “This is a product of a team effort — from community partners like the Pitt County Board of Elections to our student democracy leaders to our professional staff and senior campus leaders. At ECU, our entire campus community is deeply committed to working together to strengthen our democracy and remember that we have a shared future. This recognition is only one step along that critically important journey.”

Institutions designated as Voter Friendly Campuses are a wide nonpartisan representation of two-year, four-year, rural, urban, and private campuses across the nation. They collectively serve more than 3.5 million students.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The shooting happened at this apartment complex
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Warsaw Elementary School
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating a stolen car

Latest News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore to rent apartments and homes
The fire has burned 5,200 acres.
Smoke from Tyrrell County fire pushing southwest
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Pitt County program uses virtual reality to show students skilled professions