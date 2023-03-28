Duck Donuts shows off new coffee-centric assortment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you love to have a cup of joe with your favorite donut - Duck Donuts’ spring assortment is perfect for you.

Their new Barista Box includes a mixture of donuts with coffee-flavored icing blended with flavors of caramel, mocha and vanilla. You can also enjoy their mini chocolate chips for a limited time as toppings.

These are available through May 28. Donuts are made to order, so they can be customized to your liking.

Greenville Duck Donuts owner Jenna Walsh stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to show off a preview of what you can expect.

Examples of flavors are included below:

Vanilla Latte: vanilla icing with coffee drizzle

Caramel Macchiato: coffee icing with salted caramel and vanilla drizzle

Cookies & Cream Mocha: coffee icing with Oreo cookie pieces and vanilla drizzle

Cappuccino: coffee icing with mini chocolate chips

These delicious options can be ordered by visiting your nearest Duck Donuts location. Search for your closest one by heading here.

