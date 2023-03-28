Advertise With Us
Craven County woman charged with opium trafficking

(Craven County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A search warrant has led to the arrest of a Craven County homeowner.

Angela Wynn was arrested after Craven County deputies raided her home on College Street in Craven County. Deputies said they found a firearm and illegal drugs in the home.

Wynn was charged with felony trafficking opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman was jailed under a $551,000 secured bond.

