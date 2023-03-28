Cape Hatteras National Seashore to rent apartments and homes

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A United States national seashore on the Outer Banks is getting into the renting business.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is to rent apartments or houses within 30 miles of Nags Head, North Carolina.

According to the announcement, the National Park Service is wanting to lease furnished homes and/ or apartments between employees and their families. The apartments and homes would include full kitchens, bathrooms, and living/dining spaces.

Leases for the living spaces will be annual and offered space won’t be in the 100-year flood plain. Offers are due April 10, 2023, with the hope to have tenants moving in by May 1.

If interested, contact Space Management Specialist at bert_gallegos@nps.gov or 303-969-2465.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.