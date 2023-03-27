Advertise With Us
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor

The shooting happened at this apartment complex
The shooting happened at this apartment complex(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating yet another officer-involved shooting here in Eastern Carolina, the second within the past three days.

Windsor police said the shooting happened at Cashie Apartments, a housing complex on Sterlingworth Street for senior citizens.

Police would not release any details of what happened, saying that a press release would be sent out tomorrow.

A family member of the woman shot said she is being treated at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for her injuries. The relative said the shooting happened on the first floor of the complex.

On Saturday, Lenoir County deputies shot and killed a man after he came at them with a gun.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

