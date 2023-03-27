POLICE: Fast food burglar caught eating cinnamon roll inside McDonald’s
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city said they found a fast food burglar munching down on a cinnamon roll early Saturday morning.
Kinston police have charged Jercasstall Lawson with breaking and entering and larceny after a B&E.
Officers were called to a B&E in progress just after 4:00 a.m. to the McDonald’s on West Vernon Avenue.
They found an open door and soon discovered Lawson eating a McCafe cinnamon roll.
The restaurant normally opens for business at 5:00 a.m.
