POLICE: Fast food burglar caught eating cinnamon roll inside McDonald’s

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city said they found a fast food burglar munching down on a cinnamon roll early Saturday morning.

Kinston police have charged Jercasstall Lawson with breaking and entering and larceny after a B&E.

Officers were called to a B&E in progress just after 4:00 a.m. to the McDonald’s on West Vernon Avenue.

They found an open door and soon discovered Lawson eating a McCafe cinnamon roll.

The restaurant normally opens for business at 5:00 a.m.

