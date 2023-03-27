One dead, another seriously wounded in Onslow County shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in Onslow County.

Deputies say they were called around 1:40 a.m. to Hunting Green Drive, that’s off Gum Branch Road outside of Jacksonville.

Both victims were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where one of the men was pronounced dead. The other victim has serious injuries, deputies say.

No one has been charged with the shooting and deputies don’t have a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or residents in the area with suspicious activity on surveillance footage should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

