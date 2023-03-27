Advertise With Us
North Carolina State Veterans Home celebrates 10 years

(KOLO-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A home for veterans here in the east is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The North Carolina State Veterans Home will host an open house Monday to celebrate its dedication to serving veterans within the community.

Ten employees will be recognized for their 10 years of service, and there will be a room dedication to the late representative George Graham for his contributions to the center.

The event is open to the public and will take place this afternoon between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 2150 Hull Road in Kinston.

